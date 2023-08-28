Left Menu

Fourth leopard captured in Tirumala, shifted to Tirupati Zoo

As the last three captured leopards, all male, were of the same age, forest officials are suspecting if they were siblings from the same mother. Meanwhile, Srinivasulu confirmed that it was a leopard which had killed a minor girl recently at Tirumala.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:42 IST
Fourth leopard captured in Tirumala, shifted to Tirupati Zoo
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of wild animal attacks on children at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, another leopard, fourth one, was captured in the wee hours of Monday, said a forest official.

The male leopard, estimated to be about five years old, was captured at the seventh mile near Anjaneya Swamy statue around 4 AM, the official said.

The forest department has shifted the leopard to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo). ''This leopard had been eluding capture since August 17. It used to come near the trap and leave as it had seen the earlier leopards getting captured. So, we took several measures to trap it,'' Tirupati district forest officer (DFO) A Srinivasulu told PTI.

Flashes were deactivated from cameras and animal scents were sprayed to remove human smell near the trap site, he said. As the last three captured leopards, all male, were of the same age, forest officials are suspecting if they were siblings from the same mother. Meanwhile, Srinivasulu confirmed that it was a leopard which had killed a minor girl recently at Tirumala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023