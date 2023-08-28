Left Menu

Music firm CEO kidnapping case: Mumbai Police nab 1 more person; total arrests now 4

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:44 IST
Music firm CEO kidnapping case: Mumbai Police nab 1 more person; total arrests now 4
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have arrested one more person in connection with the assault and abduction of a music company's chief executive officer (CEO) over a financial dispute, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four, an official said on Monday.

The latest arrested accused has been identified as Vicky Shetty, who was picked up from Karnataka on Saturday, the official from Vanrai police station here said. Shetty, who is into car dealing business, allegedly played a key role in the crime, the official said, adding his car was also seized.

The car in which Singh was kidnapped and accused Raj Surve, who is the son of a Shiv Sena MLA, are yet to be traced, he said.

On August 9, music company CEO Rajkumar Singh (38) was allegedly assaulted by a group of persons after they abducted him from his office in suburban Goregaon, police earlier said.

Singh was taken to Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve’s office in suburban Dahisar (East), where his son Raj Surve allegedly asked the businessman to resolve the financial dispute with main accused Manoj Mishra, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

The abducted businessman was rescued by the police hours later.

The FIR was registered at the Vanrai police station under various IPC sections including 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peach) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against 16 persons, including Raj Surve.

After the incident, a police team had arrested Mishra from the Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee, along with his two aides Vipul Singh and Chandan Singh, who are from Bihar, officials earlier said.

Prakash Surve is the MLA from Magathane constituency in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023