Ukraine says it has liberated southeastern village of Robotyne
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:48 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine said on Monday its troops had liberated the southeastern settlement of Robotyne and were trying to advance further south in their counteroffensive against Russian forces. "Robotyne has been liberated," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar was quoted as saying by Ukraine's military.
The military said last week that its forces had raised the national flag in Robotyne, but also said at the time that they were still coming under fire in the settlement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Robotyne
- Hanna Maliar
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia defence ministry says it destroyed Ukraine drone over Belgorod
Russian shelling kills six in Ukraine's Kherson, including baby - minister
7 killed in Ukraine's Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
Russian warship fires on dry cargo ship near Ukraine - defence ministry
Strong US-India partnership crucial to deal with China's aggressive behaviour and Ukraine crisis: US Congressman Thanedar to PTI.