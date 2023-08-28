Left Menu

Automobile, pharma, tourism sectors expected to grow at rapid pace: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:53 IST
Automobile, pharma, tourism sectors expected to grow at rapid pace: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Indian economy was on the path of rapid growth which had led to creating big opportunities for employment of the youth.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela where he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to the youth, mostly in the security forces, the prime minister said automobile, pharma, tourism and food processing sectors were expected to grow at a rapid pace and open up employment opportunities for the youth.

He said the tourism sector alone was expected to contribute Rs 20 lakh crore to the economy by 2030 and had the potential to create 13-14 crore new jobs.

The prime minister said India was set to emerge among the top three economies in the world in this decade and bring benefits to the common man.

“Every sector has to develop. From food to pharmaceuticals, from space to startups. When every sector will progress the economy will grow,” he said.

Citing the example of the pharmaceutical industry, the prime minister said the sector worth Rs four lakh crore at present is expected to grow to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2030.

“”What does it mean. It means that in this decade the pharma industry will need a lot of youth. There will be opportunities for employment,” Modi said.

He said the automobile sector too was on the growth path and will require youth power to propel it.

“There will be immense employment opportunities,” the prime minister said.

Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh, he said good governance in the state has led to establishment of the rule of law, which has in turn brought in a lot of investments.

“In an atmosphere of security, the establishment of the rule of the law speeds up development, instills confidence in the people and brings in investments,” he said.

However, the states with rising crime rates witnesses fewer investments and shrinking of employment opportunities, Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023