Police team attacked in Kerala's Idukki district; three officers injured

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 28-08-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 12:07 IST
A police team was on Monday attacked allegedly by some criminals in this high range district of Kerala, resulting in injuries to three officers.

In the attack, which took place in the wee hours today in Chinnakanal area of Idukki, one civil police officer (CPO) suffered stab injuries and underwent surgery at a local hospital there for the same, police said.

The CPO is still hospitalised, but out of danger, they said.

Two other officers suffered minor injuries in the incident.

According to a senior police officer of Idukki district, the incident occurred when a five-member team from Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district came to Chinnakanal to apprehend some people accused in two criminal cases.

Four persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, the officer said.

The four are also accused in criminal cases in Alappuzha, he added.

The police team had zeroed in on the accused location using cell towers. While trying to apprehend them, the policemen were attacked by the accused and others in the gang, police said.

The search is on to find and apprehend the other gang members involved in the attack on the police team, the officer said.

