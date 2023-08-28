Heroin worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Arunachal, hotel manager held

A hotel manager was arrested from Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district after heroin worth over Rs 5 lakh was seized from his possession, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended the accused from a hotel in the New Market area in Aalo, the district headquarters, and seized 81.77 grams of narcotics substance on August 25, West Siang Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Poswal said. The team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Moge Bole recovered seven soap cases from the hotel where the accused works as a manager, the SP said. The arrested person procured the narcotics substance from Assam and planned to deliver it to customers, he said, adding that two mobile handsets were also seized from there. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused, the SP said, adding that he has been remanded to five-day police custody.

