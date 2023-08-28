China says will conduct joint military training with Singapore in coming weeks
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-08-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 12:25 IST
China will conduct joint military training with Singapore from end-August to mid-September based on their annual plans, the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The joint training will be held in Singapore and covers courses from close combat to hostage rescues, the statement said, adding it will enhance cooperation between the two armies.
