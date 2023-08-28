Left Menu

Youth dies, two others suffer burn injuries after touching electric pole in UP

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 28-08-2023
A youth was killed while two others suffered burn injuries when they touched an electric pole through which current was passing in the Bhadohi area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Ganesh Mandir Marg on Sunday evening, Station House Officer of Gopiganj police station Sadanand Singh said.

The three youths touched the pole and suffered an electric shock and were flung into the air. They were taken to a private hospital from where they were referred to the government Community Health Centre, he said.

While Prakash Bind (25) was declared brought dead by doctors, Shivchand (18) and Kishan (16) were undergoing treatment for serious burn injuries, police said.

All the them are residents of Sohgi village, they said.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, an angry mob reached the hospital but it was pacified by Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bharti.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

