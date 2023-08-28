Jordan downs drone from Syria in third incident this month - army
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 28-08-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 12:55 IST
The Jordanian army downed a drone heading from Syria in the third such incident this month, it said.
The army said in a statement that the drone was brought down in its territory but did not say what it was carrying. Officials have recently revealed weapons were being smuggled as well as narcotics by drone.
