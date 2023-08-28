Left Menu

Woman shot dead in UP village

A 24-year-old woman was shot dead on Monday by unidentified assailants, who barged into her house in Rampurchit village of the district, police said.Gudiya Yadav was shot in the early hours while she was working in the courtyard of her house.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:00 IST
Woman shot dead in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman was shot dead on Monday by unidentified assailants, who barged into her house in Rampurchit village of the district, police said.

Gudiya Yadav was shot in the early hours while she was working in the courtyard of her house. Her family members saw three people escaping from the spot after the incident, the police said.

The woman was taken to the district hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said the woman was shot in the head. On the complaint of the woman's father Harendra Yadav, a case has been registered against three unknown persons and the body has been sent for postmortem.

The motive behind the murder is not yet clear and investigations are on, the SP said, adding three teams have been set up to probe the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023