Japan scrambles jet to monitor Chinese military drone near Taiwan

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:03 IST
Japan's defence ministry said on Monday it scrambled a fighter jet to monitor a Chinese BZK-005 military drone spotted flying between Japan's westernmost Yonaguni island and Taiwan in the morning.

The spy drone came from the East China Sea north of Taiwan and went to the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan's southern coast and the Philippines, the ministry said.

On Friday, Japan also scrambled its Air Self-Defense Force fighters to Chinese bombers flying near Japan's Okinawa island, home to a major U.S. military base, as well as to drones spotted near self-ruled Taiwan.

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

