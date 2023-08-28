China says it agreed with Japan to postpone head of Japan coalition partner visit

China's foreign ministry said on Monday China and Japan have agreed to postpone a visit by the head of Japan's Komeito party, the junior partner in the coalition government.

Natsuo Yamaguchi was planning to visit China from Aug. 28-30 in hopes of meeting China's President Xi Jinping and to hand over a personal letter from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

