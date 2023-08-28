Left Menu

11 persons booked for gambling in Navi Mumbai hotel; Rs 1.75 lakh seized

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

Police have registered offences against 11 persons for allegedly gambling at a hotel in Navi Mumbai and seized more than Rs 1.75 lakh from them, an official said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, local police on Sunday conducted raid at a room in the hotel located in Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai.

The police found seven persons playing 'teen-patti', a gambling game involving cards, and three others serving them tea, coffee, etc, the official from Turbhe police station said.

The police seized Rs 1,05,230 from the gamblers and Rs 70,000 cash lying on the gambling table, he said.

An FIR was registered against the seven gamblers, three persons who were serving them beverages and the hotel manager under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

