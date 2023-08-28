11 persons booked for gambling in Navi Mumbai hotel; Rs 1.75 lakh seized

Police have registered offences against 11 persons for allegedly gambling at a hotel in Navi Mumbai and seized more than Rs 1.75 lakh from them, an official said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, local police on Sunday conducted raid at a room in the hotel located in Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai.

The police found seven persons playing 'teen-patti', a gambling game involving cards, and three others serving them tea, coffee, etc, the official from Turbhe police station said.

The police seized Rs 1,05,230 from the gamblers and Rs 70,000 cash lying on the gambling table, he said.

An FIR was registered against the seven gamblers, three persons who were serving them beverages and the hotel manager under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the official said.

