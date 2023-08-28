Israel says its FM's meeting with Libyan counterpart was pre-agreed
An Italian-hosted meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart last week was agreed in advance "at the highest levels" in Libya and lasted more than an hour, an Israeli official told Reuters on Monday.
The publication on Sunday of the meeting prompted Libya, which does not recognise Israel, to suspend its foreign minister, Najla Mangoush.
