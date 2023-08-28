Iran says U.S. should explain links to prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:21 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Washington should explain its links to the Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death in Iran, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
Kanaani's remarks came after a U.S. envoy for Iran, Abram Paley, met on Friday with the family of Sharmahd, who was convicted of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jamshid Sharmahd
- Abram Paley
- Iran
- U.S.
- Kanaani
- Sharmahd
- Washington
- Nasser Kanaani
- Iranian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor - Yomiuri
U.S.-led naval group warns ships to avoid Iranian waters to avoid seizure
As rouble falls past 100 per U.S. dollar, Kremlin blames loose monetary policy
As rouble falls past 100 per U.S. dollar, Kremlin blames loose monetary policy
Afghans dreaming of U.S. refuge feel stuck in processing limbo