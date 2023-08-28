Iran says U.S. should explain links to prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd

Washington should explain its links to the Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death in Iran, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

Kanaani's remarks came after a U.S. envoy for Iran, Abram Paley, met on Friday with the family of Sharmahd, who was convicted of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)