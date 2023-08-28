Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields edge higher ahead of economic data

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Monday as investors awaited data from the bloc and the U.S. later this week after central bankers in Jackson Hole did not provide additional cues about the direction of the monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did little on Friday to dissuade markets from the "higher for longer" mantra for rates that has driven up Treasury yields in recent weeks, leaving some investors looking for more cautious bets in the event the economy cannot escape a downturn next year.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:23 IST
Euro zone bond yields edge higher ahead of economic data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Monday as investors awaited data from the bloc and the U.S. later this week after central bankers in Jackson Hole did not provide additional cues about the direction of the monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did little on Friday to dissuade markets from the "higher for longer" mantra for rates that has driven up Treasury yields in recent weeks, leaving some investors looking for more cautious bets in the event the economy cannot escape a downturn next year. Powell's remark "that the Fed is prepared to raise rates if appropriate and reasonable was probably the most interesting statement," according to Berenberg analysts. "What is appropriate and reasonable will become clear in the coming weeks."

European Central Bank President (ECB) Christine Lagarde said that profound changes in the global economy could create greater inflation volatility and more persistent price pressures. "Jackson ultimately didn't deliver any fireworks. Looking forward, we expect volatility to stay low," Citi analysts said in a note to clients.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up one basis point at 2.57%. It was between 2.55% and 2.57% on Friday in the four hours before Powell's speech.

"There were a few hawkish elements in Powell's speech," which "also included some dovish tones," said Aditya Bhave, U.S. economist at BofA. "We remain comfortable with our call for one more 25 bps hike (from the Fed) in November and 75 bps of cuts next year, starting in June and proceeding at a quarterly cadence."

Investor focus is now on the inflation data from Germany and Spain on Wednesday and from France and Italy on Thursday, along with the euro area's aggregate numbers. In the U.S., initial jobless claims will be released on Thursday, while monthly data are due on Friday.

Remarks from ECB policymakers remain in focus, with Vice President Luis de Guindos and Isabel Schnabel -- a prominent policy hawk and the head of the ECB's market operation -- due to speak later this week, along with more Fed officials. Money markets keep pricing an around 40% chance of a 25 bps rate hike in September, with ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward, which barely moved after falling last week as HCOB's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the bloc was weaker than expected.

Italy's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area's periphery, rose 0.5 bps to 4.24%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023