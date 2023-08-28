Left Menu

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in northwest Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:47 IST
  • India

Two boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by classmates in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Monday. Two cases have been registered in this connection, they said. According to the police, the alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp of a school. Two boys filed separate complaints with the police alleging that they were sexually assaulted by five to six classmates, the police said. All the accused are minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee, they said, adding further investigation is underway.

