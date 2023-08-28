Two Ukrainian drones downed over Crimea - Russian-appointed official

Russian air defences downed two Ukrainian drones over Russian-annexed Crimea on Monday, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of the region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said one drone was downed in the northern part of the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and the other one in the west.

