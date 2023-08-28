Two Ukrainian drones downed over Crimea - Russian-appointed official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian air defences downed two Ukrainian drones over Russian-annexed Crimea on Monday, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of the region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He said one drone was downed in the northern part of the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and the other one in the west.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian missiles shot down over Crimea bridge: Russian official
Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod region - defence ministry
Russia destroyed Ukrainian drone over Kursk region, defence ministry says
Russia shoots down 3 Ukrainian drones over Russia - defence ministry
Ukrainian forces seek to pierce Russian lines in south, Russian-installed official