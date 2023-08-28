Five cattle smugglers held in J'khand

Five people, including one from Odisha, were arrested from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday for allegedly being involved in cattle smuggling, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Gurabandha Police Station under the Ghatsila sub-division apprehended the five with 24 bovines being ''smuggled out from the district'', a senior officer said. The cattle were bought from Odisha and were being taken to a market in West Bengal when the arrests were made, Gurabandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Parvez Alam said. The bovines were handed over to the authorities of Chakulia Gaushasala, he said. The accused were produced before a court in Ghatsila, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)