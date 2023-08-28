Left Menu

Five cattle smugglers held in J'khand

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Gurabandha Police Station under the Ghatsila sub-division apprehended the five with 24 bovines being smuggled out from the district, a senior officer said. The cattle were bought from Odisha and were being taken to a market in West Bengal when the arrests were made, Gurabandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Parvez Alam said.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:55 IST
Five cattle smugglers held in J'khand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including one from Odisha, were arrested from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday for allegedly being involved in cattle smuggling, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Gurabandha Police Station under the Ghatsila sub-division apprehended the five with 24 bovines being ''smuggled out from the district'', a senior officer said. The cattle were bought from Odisha and were being taken to a market in West Bengal when the arrests were made, Gurabandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Parvez Alam said. The bovines were handed over to the authorities of Chakulia Gaushasala, he said. The accused were produced before a court in Ghatsila, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023