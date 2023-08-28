Maharashtra: 3 more held for attack on Scheduled Caste persons in Ahmednagar

Police have arrested three more men in connection with the attack on four Scheduled Caste persons who were hung upside down from a tree and beaten with sticks in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, an official said on Monday. According to the police, the victims, among them two minors, were allegedly stripped, hung upside down from a tree and thrashed with sticks by a group of six men on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons at Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar on August 25.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, following which the police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the attack. The police have now apprehended three more men, including the main accused Yuvraj Galande (35), for their involvement in the crime, while a search is on for two other accused, the official said.

Galande, who was on the run, was nabbed from Pune by a team of Ahmednagar police late Sunday night, he said.

He was brought to Ahmednagar and placed under arrest after interrogation. The two absconding accused are workers employed at Galande's farm, the official said. Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, a case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

