Left Menu

Boy slapped in school: FIR lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair for 'revealing' identity of student

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-08-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 14:47 IST
Boy slapped in school: FIR lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair for 'revealing' identity of student
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair here on Monday for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor boy, who was slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a teacher at Khubbapur village of the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said the case has been registered under section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The complainant Vishnu Dutt alleged that Zubair disclosed the identity of the boy by sharing a video of the incident on social media.

On Friday, a video of the school teacher Tripta Tyagi had gone viral in which a Muslim student of Class 2, was seen being slapped by his classmates for allegedly not doing his homework, leading to widespread condemnation.

A case was registered against the teacher on Saturday under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC on the complaint by the boy's family.

Tyagi, in her defence, said the video had been tampered with to give a communal colour to the matter and claimed that it was shot by the student's uncle.

The teacher said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023