PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:02 IST
UP: BJP MLA's nephew booked under SC/ST Act for beating Dalit people
A BJP MLA's nephew and 11 others were booked under the SC/ST Act for allegedly beating some Dalit people here, police said on Monday.

A video of the alleged incident, which took place around a month ago, surfaced on the social media following which, the action was taken.

In the clip, BJP's Tulsipur MLA Kailash Nath Shukla's nephew Sonu Shukla, along with others, was seen beating some Dalit people with sticks near the tehsil gate, Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said.

He said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Rakesh, a resident of Sekhuikalan and the issue is being investigated.

The MLA, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that some people were trying to malign his image.

''Some people in an inebriated state entered my nephew's shop and started beating the employees there after which, he informed the police,'' the MLA said.

