Sweden charges man with espionage

Swedish prosecutors on Monday indicted a man on charges of spying on Sweden and another country after he was detained in November last year, the prosecutors' office said in a statement.

Police arrested the suspect last November on the outskirts of Stockholm, together with a second individual who was released shortly after, on suspicion of gross unlawful intelligence activity between 2013 and 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)