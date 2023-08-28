Sweden charges man with spying for Russia on Sweden and the US

Swedish prosecutors on Monday indicted a man on charges of spying on Sweden and the United States on behalf of Russia, the indictment showed.

Police arrested the suspect last November on the outskirts of Stockholm, together with a second individual who was released shortly after. The man was charged with gross unlawful intelligence activity against the two countries between 2013 and 2022, the indictment showed.

