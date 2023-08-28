Sweden charges man with spying for Russia on Sweden and the US
Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Swedish prosecutors on Monday indicted a man on charges of spying on Sweden and the United States on behalf of Russia, the indictment showed.
Police arrested the suspect last November on the outskirts of Stockholm, together with a second individual who was released shortly after. The man was charged with gross unlawful intelligence activity against the two countries between 2013 and 2022, the indictment showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
Spain's turmoil is in the past as La Roja face Sweden in the Women's World Cup semifinal
Spain nervous ahead of Women's World Cup semifinal, a match against tournament stalwart Sweden
Soccer-Sweden happy for centre back Ilestedt to be leading their World Cup scoring
Sweden calls for vigilance abroad after Quran desecrations and protests