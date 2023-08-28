Sweden charges man with spying for Russia on Sweden and the US

Swedish prosecutors indicted a man on Monday on charges of spying on Sweden and the United States on behalf of Russia.

Police arrested Sergej Skvortsov last November on the outskirts of Stockholm, together with a second individual who was released shortly after. Skvortsov, 60, was charged with gross unlawful intelligence activity against the two countries between 2013 and 2022, according to the indictment. His lawyer said he denies all charges.

