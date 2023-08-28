Left Menu

Maharashtra: IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi, named in extortion case, posted in State Intelligence Department

Indian Police Service IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi, who was reinstated by the Maharashtra government after his suspension in connection with an extortion case, has been posted as the deputy commissioner of police in the State Intelligence Department SID, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:45 IST
Maharashtra: IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi, named in extortion case, posted in State Intelligence Department
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Saurabh Tripathi, who was reinstated by the Maharashtra government after his suspension in connection with an extortion case, has been posted as the deputy commissioner of police in the State Intelligence Department (SID), an official said on Monday. The state home department on Monday issued an order on Tripathi's new posting at the SID, he said. Tripathi was reinstated in the police force in June, more than a year after his suspension over his alleged involvement in an extortion case involving 'angadias' (traditional couriers), the official said. The state's Suspension Review Committee took the decision to revoke Tripathi's suspension, he said. The 2010 batch IPS officer was suspended while he was posted as the deputy commissioner of police of Mumbai's Zone-II after an angadia filed an extortion complaint naming him and three others in LT Marg police station in February last year. An inspector, an assistant inspector and a sub-inspector, who were posted at L T Marg police station, were arrested in the case at the time, while Tripathi was placed under suspension in March 2022 pending a departmental enquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023