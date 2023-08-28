Left Menu

Four booked for assaulting woman staffer at Navi Mumbai hospital

The other three accused who were present at the scene allegedly threatened the woman, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:02 IST
An offence has been registered against four employees of a hospital in Navi Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a woman contract worker at the facility, police said on Monday.

The police on August 25 registered a case under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place at a hospital in Nerul in March, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that on March 25, one of the accused persons, who is a supervisor, dragged her by her uniform and brought her down the stairs while accusing her of refusing to take orders from him, he said. The other three accused who were present at the scene allegedly threatened the woman, the official said. The police have not made any arrests in the case, and further probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

