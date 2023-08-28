Left Menu

Woman BJP functionary's murder: Two Nagpur police teams search for body in MP

The search so far has included help from Madhya Pradesh State Disaster Response Force. The body of a woman was found in a well 300 kilometres from Jabalpur but Sana Khans kin had said it was not hers, he said.So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the Nagour police official added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:11 IST
Two teams from Nagpur police have gone to Madhya Pradesh to search for the body of Sana Khan, a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary from here who went missing earlier this month and is presumed murdered allegedly by her estranged husband and his associates, an official said on Monday.

Khan (34), a member of the BJP's minority cell here, had gone to the house of her estranged husband Amit Sahu alias Pappu in Jabalpur in MP on August 2 after having a fight over the phone with him.

She went missing then and a probe that began on August 5 zeroed in on Sahu and his associates for allegedly killing her and disposing of her body.

''The two Nagpur police teams with a PSI each will search an area of almost 150 kilometres in the vicinity of Hiran and Narmada rivers as the accused have said they dumped the corpse in a water body,'' the official said.

''The bag in which the body was kept has been found. The search so far has included help from Madhya Pradesh State Disaster Response Force. It was called off on Friday and resumed on Monday. The body of a woman was found in a well 300 kilometres from Jabalpur but Sana Khan's kin had said it was not hers,'' he said.

So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the Nagour police official added.

