Swiss Competition Commission examining UBS takeover of Credit Suisse - media

Switzerland's Competition Commission is looking into UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, Swiss media reported on Monday. In March, authorities including the Swiss government and central bank rushed through a rescue deal for Credit Suisse, resulting in the country's two largest banks merging.

The commission is currently holding hearings on the matter and plans to send its findings to the financial regulator, FINMA, at the end of September, Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung reported. The Competition Commission could not immediately be reached for comment.

