Over 5 lakh job letters given by Centre since Oct 2022, 10 lakh target by year-end: B L Verma

Union minister B L Verma Monday said the Centre has distributed job letters to 5.5 lakh youth since last October and aims to provide 10 lakh jobs by year-end.

Addressing a Rozgar mela at the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters here, Verma handed over appointment letters to 250 candidates, out of a total of 1,000 selected for various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as BSF, CRPF CISF, SSB, and ITBP.

This morning, Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to the youth, mostly in the security forces, joined in from 45 locations across the country.

Distributing job letters at the event here, Verma said this Rozgar Mela scheme is part of the government’s efforts to abate unemployment in the country.

''In October 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a commitment that 10 lakh jobs will be given to youth by December 2023. By this time, we have provided job letters to 5.5 lakh youth,'' the Union Minister of State for development of the Northeastern region said. He added that in the days to come, the prime minister will deliver what he has promised to the youth of this country. BSF officials at the event here said this recruitment drive will significantly help the country's security forces to conduct their operations more efficiently and effectively and better manage a wide range of security duties across the entire country.

Through this Rozgar Mela event, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is recruiting personnel in various CAPFs such as CRPF, BSF, SSB, Assam Rifles, CISF, ITBP and Narcotics Control Bureau as well as Delhi Police, the officials said.

The MHA has filled up around one lakh posts through Mission Recruitment, out of which about 87,000 vacant posts have been filled up in CAPFs, they added.

