Police sub-inspector dies of heart attack in Haryana's Nuh

A Haryana Police sub-inspector died of a heart attack here on Monday, an official said.Heavy security arrangements are in place in Nuh in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayats call for a shobha yatra. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, said Inspector Rattan Lal, station house officer, Nagina police station.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:19 IST
Police sub-inspector dies of heart attack in Haryana's Nuh
Image Credit: ANI
A Haryana Police sub-inspector died of a heart attack here on Monday, an official said.

Heavy security arrangements are in place in Nuh in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra'. Hakmuddin (47), a resident of Utawar village, was deputed at Badkali Chowk, according to the police.

“Around 12:30 pm, Sub Inspector Hakmuddin started feeling uneasy. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment,'' said Inspector Rattan Lal, station house officer, Nagina police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

