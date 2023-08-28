Left Menu

Two persons booked for duping Nagpur man of Rs 65 lakh while selling flat

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:20 IST
Two persons booked for duping Nagpur man of Rs 65 lakh while selling flat
Two persons have been for booked in Nagpur for allegedly duping a man of Rs 65 lakh in the process of selling a flat, a police official said on Monday.

Victim Prafulla Sawal (48) purchased a flat from Suryakant Motghare for a sum of Rs 65 lakh in 2014 but the latter continued to delay getting the transaction registered, the Lakadganj police station official said.

''Motghare, meanwhile, sold the flat to one Rupesh Shah on the basis of forged documents. On Sawal's complaint, a case of cheating and other offences has been registered against Motghare and Shah,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

