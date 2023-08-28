Euro zone bond yields edge higher ahead of economic data

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Monday as investors awaited data from the bloc and the U.S. later this week after central bankers in Jackson Hole did not provide additional cues about the direction of monetary policy. A rally in stocks triggered a bit of a selloff in safe-haven bonds. Bond prices move inversely with yields.

"I wouldn’t read too much into today's yield rise," said Hauke Siemssen, rate strategist at Commerzbank. "Markets are actually waiting for inflation data, after comments from Lagarde and Powell (on Friday) that were on the hawkish side but not more hawkish than expected," he added, referring to European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 2.5 basis points (bps) at 2.58%, after reaching 2.59%. It was between 2.55% and 2.57% on Friday in the four hours before Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. "Jackson ultimately didn't deliver any fireworks. Looking forward, we expect volatility to stay low," Citi analysts said in a morning note to clients.

Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann, seen as an ECB hawk, mentioned ending Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) reinvestments, adding that he sees a case for raising interest rates further in September. Money markets price slightly less than a 50% chance of a 25 bps ECB rate hike in September, after falling to around 40% last week as HCOB's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the bloc was weaker than expected.

Remarks from ECB policymakers remain in focus, with Vice President Luis de Guindos and Isabel Schnabel - a prominent policy hawk and the head of the ECB's market operation - due to speak later this week, along with more Fed officials. Further evidence that monetary policy is biting didn't trigger any price action in the bond market.

Germany and Spain will release inflation data on Wednesday. France, Italy and the euro area's aggregate numbers are due on Thursday. In the U.S., initial jobless claims will be published on Thursday, and monthly data on Friday.

Powell did little on Friday to dissuade markets from the "higher for longer" mantra for rates, leaving some investors looking for more cautious bets in the event the economy cannot escape a downturn next year. According to Berenberg analysts, Powell's remark "that the Fed is prepared to raise rates if appropriate and reasonable was probably the most interesting statement. What is appropriate and reasonable will become clear in the coming weeks."

Lagarde said that profound changes in the global economy could create greater inflation volatility and more persistent price pressures. Italy's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area's periphery, rose 2.5 bps to 4.26%.

