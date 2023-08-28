Nelson Mandela SAPS Commissioner commends crackdown on criminals

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay District  SAPS Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata, has commended the men and women in blue following significant arrests and confiscations that were recently made.

In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said the relentless crackdown on criminals sends a strong message that illegal activities will not be tolerated.

This as SAPS Humewood arrested a 20-year-old suspect allegedly involved in a business robbery at 12:06 in Govan Mbeki Street. It is alleged that the complainant was in the shop when the suspect entered and threatened him and demanded money. The complainant scuffled with the suspect and managed to apprehend him and confiscated a replica firearm. The suspect was arrested on charges of business robbery.

In another unrelated matter on Wednesday, near Truckers Inn, Public Order Policing were performing crime prevention duties when they noticed a suspect standing nearby. Upon being searched, the suspect was found in possession of a silver revolver (serial number filed off) with six rounds of ammunition. The 25-year-old was detained on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

On Thursday night, police arrested two suspects involved in a house robbery in Perridgevale. It is alleged that the suspects entered a residence occupied by students in Haven Road and stole four cell phones and fled the scene in a blue Volkswagen Golf.   

SAPS Mount Road members received information that the blue VW Golf was driving in Sydenham. Suspects were found in Milner Street. The two suspects aged 21 and 22 years were arrested.

On Friday, the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Bowles Street in Bloemenda. A revolver with its serial number filed off and eight rounds of ammunition were found. A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

A firearm of which the serial number was filed off, was found when police responded to a complaint in Chase Street, Walmer Location. In addition, 82 rounds of ammunition were found at the scene and confiscated.

The suspect was arrested on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and Illegal possession of ammunition.

Some of the suspects that were arrested over the course of last week have already appeared in court while others are expected to appear in various courts today, 28 August 2023.

“We are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our citizens. Your actions would not go unchecked,” Ncata said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

