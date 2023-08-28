Navi Mumbai steel merchant cheated of Rs 52.82 lakh; cops register case against Odisha man

Police have registered a case against a person from Cuttack in Odisha for allegedly cheating a steel businessman from Navi Mumbai of Rs 52.82 lakh, an official said on Monday. The businessman in his police complaint said the accused posed as a steel sale agent, purchase steel from him in December 2021 and got it delivered to a company in Odisha, the official said.

The accused also sold the stock to some other companies in Odisha and collected money, but did not make any payment to the businessman here for the purchase of steel from him, he said. When the businessman asked for the payment, the accused initially gave evasive replies and later asked him not to come to Odisha, or else he would be beaten up, the complaint alleged. Based on the businessman's complaint, the police on Saturday registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

