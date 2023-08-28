Left Menu

Navi Mumbai steel merchant cheated of Rs 52.82 lakh; cops register case against Odisha man

Based on the businessmans complaint, the police on Saturday registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 409 criminal breach of trust and 504 intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:30 IST
Navi Mumbai steel merchant cheated of Rs 52.82 lakh; cops register case against Odisha man
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a person from Cuttack in Odisha for allegedly cheating a steel businessman from Navi Mumbai of Rs 52.82 lakh, an official said on Monday. The businessman in his police complaint said the accused posed as a steel sale agent, purchase steel from him in December 2021 and got it delivered to a company in Odisha, the official said.

The accused also sold the stock to some other companies in Odisha and collected money, but did not make any payment to the businessman here for the purchase of steel from him, he said. When the businessman asked for the payment, the accused initially gave evasive replies and later asked him not to come to Odisha, or else he would be beaten up, the complaint alleged. Based on the businessman's complaint, the police on Saturday registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023