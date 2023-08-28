Left Menu

2 killed over old enmity in UP’s Sambhal

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were killed by some people over an old enmity in Januwai area here on Monday, police said.

Umesh (35) and Pratap (60) were sleeping outside their house in Lawar village when they were shot by Jaipal and others this morning, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said.

While Pratap was killed on the spot, Umesh was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

The family members of the deceased have registered an FIR against Jaipal and four others. Jaipal has been arrested while efforts are being made to trace the other accused, the officer said.

