Man commits self-immolation in Rajouri, neighbour arrested

Disturbed over a prolonged land dispute with his neighbour, a man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself afire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Pathanmorha Dassal village on Sunday in which a person namely Sain Dass poured petrol on himself and committed self-immolation, an official said, adding he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered at Rajouri police station and accused Pawan Kumar has been arrested, the official said.

Police officials said that there was an old dispute over land between Sain Dass and his neighbour Pawan Kumar.

Police are conducting a fair and in-depth probe into the matter and action as per the law of the land is being ensured, they said. ''It is further clarified that deceased Sain Dass was not a Pujari (priest) of any temple as reported, the police said, adding the general public is advised not to pay heed to baseless statements.

''It is further assured that a fair and in-depth probe is going on into the matter and action as per law of land is being ensured,'' they said.

