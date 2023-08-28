Left Menu

Ensure flood victims get compensation within 24 hours: UP CM to officials

At the government level, relief material is being distributed to the affected families, he said.

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:04 IST
Ensure flood victims get compensation within 24 hours: UP CM to officials
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that flood victims get compensation within 24 hours.

He also assured that the ''double engine'' government of the BJP was standing with the people affected by the floods.

The CM, who was in Amritpur's Jamapur to distribute flood relief material, asked the officials to prepare a system so that it does not take more than 24 hours to give compensation to flood victims.

About 700 villages in the state are hit by floods. There is flood in some parts and a drought in the other and this strange situation is prevalent across the state, he said.

Companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) are engaged in flood relief and rescue work. At the government level, relief material is being distributed to the affected families, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023