Practice yoga, maintain physical fitness: PM to newly recruited security personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised new recruits in the central armed police forces to maintain physical fitness and practice yoga for mental well-being.Addressing the Rozgar Mela where appointment letters to 51,106 recruits to central armed police forces, Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police were digitally transferred, Modi urged the new appointees not to compromise on physical fitness.Your job is not timebound.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised new recruits in the central armed police forces to maintain physical fitness and practice yoga for mental well-being.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela where appointment letters to 51,106 recruits to central armed police forces, Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police were digitally transferred, Modi urged the new appointees not to compromise on physical fitness.

''Your job is not timebound. You have to face the wrath of the weather. Hence, physical fitness is of utmost importance to you. If you are fit physically, half of the work is done in a jiffy,'' the prime minister said through video conference.

He also urged the new recruits to practice yoga to deal with tense moments, which are aplenty in the field of work of security personnel.

''You should practice yoga every day. A stable mind will give you greater strength in your work. Yoga is not just physical exercise, it is necessary if you have to maintain a healthy and stable mind, particularly to keep yourself tension-free while discharging your duties,'' Modi said.

Through the Rozgar Mela event on Monday, the Home Ministry finalised appointments to various central armed police forces such as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as Delhi Police.

The recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty) and Non–General Duty Cadre Posts in various organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

