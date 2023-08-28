Left Menu

Syria says Israeli attack puts Aleppo airport out of service

An Israeli air attack put Syria's Aleppo airport out of service on Monday, the Syrian defence ministry said, while regional intelligence sources said an Iranian arms depot was hit.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

An Israeli air attack put Syria's Aleppo airport out of service on Monday, the Syrian defence ministry said, while regional intelligence sources said an Iranian arms depot was hit. "The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack ... targeting Aleppo International Airport. The aggression caused material damage to the airport's runway and put it out of service," a military source said.

The Israeli military declined to comment. Two regional intelligence sources said the attack targeted an underground munitions depot run by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps within the compound of Nairab military airport next to Aleppo airport.

Nairab military airport, which has been used regularly for Iranian arms deliveries and the movement of troops, was repeatedly hit by Israel in previous strikes, they said. Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases in particular to disrupt Iran's use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to its allies, including Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has also deployed fighters to back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Iran's militias led by Hezbollah have a strong foothold in Aleppo province, where they maintain several major bases and extensively support paramilitary groups that operate there. Damascus denies allegations that Iran, whose top military officials frequently visit Syria and have signed deals to supply advanced weapons, has an extensive presence in the country, saying they only have military advisers who help its armed forces.

Fighters allied to Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in vast areas in eastern, southern, and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

