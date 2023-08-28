Left Menu

Mumbai: Day after 3 died in hotel fire, police and fire brigade demand relevant documents for scrutiny

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:13 IST
Mumbai: Day after 3 died in hotel fire, police and fire brigade demand relevant documents for scrutiny
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police and Fire Brigade have separately asked the management of Galaxy Hotel, where three persons died in a fire on Sunday, to submit relevant documents for scrutiny, officials said on Monday.

If it is found that the hotel has violated fire safety norms, its water and power supply may be disconnected, a senior Fire Brigade official said.

The Mumbai Police, which have registered three separate Accidental Death Reports (ADRs), said they may question the hotel manager and the owner after scrutinising documents.

Three persons, including a woman, died while three others were injured after a blaze erupted on the third floor of the ground-plus-four-storey hotel in suburban Santacruz on Sunday afternoon, officials had said.

Among the victims, two deceased and as many injured persons were accommodated in the hotel after their flight to Nairobi was rescheduled by the airlines concerned, an official had said.

Meanwhile, families of the deceased reached the civic-run Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle to claim their bodies.

''We have asked Hotel Galaxy to submit documents for scrutiny. If we find that the hotel has failed to comply with fire safety norms, we may snap the supply of water and electricity,'' Chief Fire Officer RN Ambulgekar told PTI.

A Vakola police station officer said they have asked the hotel staff to submit relevant documents.

''We are awaiting the report of the Fire department to ascertain whether the hotel, which is in the hospitality business, has violated norms,'' a police official had said earlier.

Mumbai civic body's H/East Ward Health Officer Dr Satish Badgire had said, ''We had recently issued a notice to Galaxy Hotel for failure to adhere to fire safety norms. We filed a case against it in court but no one from the hotel's side has replied to our notice.'' Another BMC official said on Sunday that the hotel allegedly made structural changes and action would be taken by the civic body's building and factory department for such violation of norms.

The fire gutted wiring, furniture, air conditioning, and mattresses in room numbers 103 and 203, while it also destroyed clothes for laundry, room blankets in the staircase and lobby as well as wiring in the common duct from the first to third floor, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023