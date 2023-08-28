Mumbai: Day after 3 died in hotel fire, police and fire brigade demand relevant documents for scrutiny

Mumbai Police and Fire Brigade have separately asked the management of Galaxy Hotel, where three persons died in a fire on Sunday, to submit relevant documents for scrutiny, officials said on Monday.

If it is found that the hotel has violated fire safety norms, its water and power supply may be disconnected, a senior Fire Brigade official said.

The Mumbai Police, which have registered three separate Accidental Death Reports (ADRs), said they may question the hotel manager and the owner after scrutinising documents.

Three persons, including a woman, died while three others were injured after a blaze erupted on the third floor of the ground-plus-four-storey hotel in suburban Santacruz on Sunday afternoon, officials had said.

Among the victims, two deceased and as many injured persons were accommodated in the hotel after their flight to Nairobi was rescheduled by the airlines concerned, an official had said.

Meanwhile, families of the deceased reached the civic-run Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle to claim their bodies.

''We have asked Hotel Galaxy to submit documents for scrutiny. If we find that the hotel has failed to comply with fire safety norms, we may snap the supply of water and electricity,'' Chief Fire Officer RN Ambulgekar told PTI.

A Vakola police station officer said they have asked the hotel staff to submit relevant documents.

''We are awaiting the report of the Fire department to ascertain whether the hotel, which is in the hospitality business, has violated norms,'' a police official had said earlier.

Mumbai civic body's H/East Ward Health Officer Dr Satish Badgire had said, ''We had recently issued a notice to Galaxy Hotel for failure to adhere to fire safety norms. We filed a case against it in court but no one from the hotel's side has replied to our notice.'' Another BMC official said on Sunday that the hotel allegedly made structural changes and action would be taken by the civic body's building and factory department for such violation of norms.

The fire gutted wiring, furniture, air conditioning, and mattresses in room numbers 103 and 203, while it also destroyed clothes for laundry, room blankets in the staircase and lobby as well as wiring in the common duct from the first to third floor, officials had said.

