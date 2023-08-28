Left Menu

Two Singaporeans plead guilty for selling sonar system to Myanmar

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:13 IST
Two Singaporeans plead guilty for selling sonar system to Myanmar
Two Singaporeans of Chinese origin have admitted to their involvement in the sale of a sonar device that was then smuggled into Myanmar, and set up a surveillance center for the Southeast Asian nation's navy.

Poiter Agus Kentjana, a 57-year-old sales manager at Hydronav Services with an Indonesian name, and Wui Ong Chuan, one of the firm’s directors, on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of cheating and one charge under the Strategic Goods (Control) Act.

The sentencing for the two men and the company is expected to take place in September, The Straits Times newspaper reported on Monday.

The case involved a multi-beam echo sounder system for seabed mapping, according to the report.

It was sold to Myanmar entity Light of Universe for USD 1.58 million. The end-user was the Myanmar Navy Hydrographic Centre, which carries out hydrographic survey activities in Myanmar waters.

Although the system is classified for both military and civilian use, there was no evidence that it was used for military purposes, the prosecution said, adding that it is seeking fines for the parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

