Left Menu

Odisha CM announces Rs 25 lakh reward for javelin star Kishore Jena

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:15 IST
Odisha CM announces Rs 25 lakh reward for javelin star Kishore Jena
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for javelin thrower Kishore Jena who is the first athlete from Odisha to represent India at the finals of the World Athletics Championship.

On Sunday, he finished a creditable fifth in the javelin throw final at the World Championships in Budapest. He achieved a personal best with a throw covering a distance of 84.77 metres.

''Kishore Jena's remarkable journey and exceptional performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest have not only brought glory to our state and nation but would also inspire many athletes for years to come,'' Patnaik said.

His participation in this championship not only represents a personal achievement but also showcases the sportsmanship and talent that Odisha has to offer to the world, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023