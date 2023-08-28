Left Menu

Man attacks live-in partner with pressure cooker in Bengaluru, kills her

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner using a pressure cooker here, police said on Monday.

Vaishnav, hailing from Kollam in Kerala, attacked his live-in partner Devi (24), also from the same State, with a pressure cooker in his flat in MICO layout resulting in her death, they said.

Begur police said the couple was living together for the past two years. ''Vaishnav suspected her fidelity (and attacked her) ,'' said a police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

