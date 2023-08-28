Left Menu

Fodder scam case: 52 awarded jail terms, 35 acquitted

A Special CBI court here on Monday sentenced 52 people to imprisonment of various terms, with the maximum being three years, in a case of the fodder scam.Thirty-five others were acquitted in the case by Special CBI judge Vishal Srivastav.The case is related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 36.59 crore from Doranda treasury of unified Bihar.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:39 IST
Fodder scam case: 52 awarded jail terms, 35 acquitted
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special CBI court here on Monday sentenced 52 people to imprisonment of various terms, with the maximum being three years, in a case of the fodder scam.

Thirty-five others were acquitted in the case by Special CBI judge Vishal Srivastav.

The case is related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 36.59 crore from Doranda treasury of unified Bihar. The amount was withdrawn between 1990 and 1995.

Lawyer Sanjay Kumar who represented several of the accused said the quantum of sentencing will be announced on September 1. The scam in which crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries such as Doranda, Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa was exposed in the 1990s when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.

RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad is one of the high-profile politicians who was convicted in the case. He is currently out on bail on the ground of ill health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023