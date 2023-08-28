Left Menu

DBT of Rs 25 lakh crore to beneficiaries sans middlemen a major achievement: Union minister Tomar

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:40 IST
Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said cent per cent transfer of Rs 25 lakh crore in the accounts of beneficiaries of different welfare schemes of the Centre through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without involvement of middlemen is a big achievement in the last nine years.

“Because of technology and Jan Dhan accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deposited Rs 2.61 lakh crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi,'' he said.

Tomar was addressing Rozgar Mela here organized by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as part of the nationwide programme, addressed virtually by PM Modi.

“Under various welfare schemes of Central ministries, all Rs 25 lakh crore reached to people cent per cent without any middlemen or commission agents in the last nine years which is a major achievement for the country,” the Union Agriculture Minister said.

He said a clear policy and right intentions are needed to weed out corruption and not the ''big talk''.

Tomar said the prime minister has announced to give 10 lakh jobs to youths in government this year. ''It is a matter of happiness that so far nearly five lakh were given employment,'' he added.

Tomar said every Indian dreamed that the country marches forward, ''and if 140 crore people take a step forward then the nation will move ahead as stated by the prime minister''.

He said people should also be more responsible towards their duties like they are for their rights. Modi addressed Rozgar Mela virtually as the new appointees in Central paramilitary forces, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Delhi Police joined in from 45 locations across the country.

He distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to the youths to the youth, mostly in the security forces.

