Swiss Competition Commission examining UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:41 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Switzerland's Competition Commission is looking into UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, the authority said on Monday.
In March, the Swiss government, central bank and financial regulator rushed through a rescue deal for Credit Suisse, resulting in the country's two largest banks merging. "We confirm that the Swiss Competition Commission is looking at the takeover of CS by UBS and will send FINMA her results probably by the end of September," the Commission's vice-director told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiss
- Competition Commission
- Credit Suisse
- Credit Suisse
- Commission
- Switzerland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Credit Suisse retail investors plan lawsuit challenging UBS buyout- FT
Russian court bans UBS, Credit Suisse from subsidiary disposals
Swiss govt narrows 2023 deficit expectations
US Senators say Credit Suisse did not review all records when probing Nazi-linked accounts
Swiss govt sees lower 2023 financing deficit of 1.5 bln francs