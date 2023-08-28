Left Menu

CIPL gets Rs 137 crore contract from Security Printing and Minting Corp to set up 2 data centres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:54 IST
Technology solutions company CIPL on Monday said it has signed a Rs 137 crore agreement with government-owned bank note and security paper manufacturer SPMCIL for setting up two data centres.

''A landmark agreement, named 'PRAGAMAN' worth Rs 137 crore was signed between Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) and Corporate Infotech Pvt. Limited (CIPL), Noida for establishing two data centre,'' CIPL said in a statement.

The data centres which include ''primary and disaster recovery'' will be set up at Noida and Hyderabad, CIPL said.

The project would witness the upgradation and migration of the current setup of SPMCIL to the latest technology in order to obtain better throughput in terms of speed, accuracy and efficiency, it said.

SPMCIL has been engaged in manufacturing of currency and bank notes, security paper, non-judicial stamp papers, postal stamps and stationery and travel documents, among others.

CIPL said it has executed a number of critical projects of central as well as state governments and public sector enterprises in the past 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

