US Commerce chief raised Micron, Intel in Chinese meetings
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:11 IST
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday that she raised concerns about a number of U.S. business issues including Intel and Micron with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.
Raimondo told reporters in a brief interview she also discussed restrictions which China has imposed on gallium and germanium exports in wide-ranging and candid discussions with Wang.
