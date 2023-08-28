US Commerce chief raised Micron, Intel in Chinese meetings

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday that she raised concerns about a number of U.S. business issues including Intel and Micron with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Raimondo told reporters in a brief interview she also discussed restrictions which China has imposed on gallium and germanium exports in wide-ranging and candid discussions with Wang.

