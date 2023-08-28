World News Roundup: UN seeks to help children battling climate change in court; Pakistan court drops Imran Khan's sedition case, ruling on graft appeal due Tuesday and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UN seeks to help children battling climate change in court

A United Nations body on Monday updated a key treaty designed to protect children's rights to strengthen their hand in fighting climate change, as they emerge at the forefront of the battle to protect the planet. From wildfires in Portugal to fossil fuel projects in the U.S. state of Montana, young plaintiffs have been taking the lead in a burgeoning number of lawsuits seeking more government action on climate change.

Pakistan court drops Imran Khan's sedition case, ruling on graft appeal due Tuesday

A Pakistani court on Monday quashed a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a relief for the embattled leader whose appeal against conviction in a separate corruption case will be decided on by a high court on Tuesday. The 70-year-old former cricket hero had filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, seeking to suspend his three year sentence on corruption charges handed to him earlier this month, saying he was convicted without being given a right to defence.

Five migrants drown off Greek coast, four of them children

Four migrant children drowned off the Greek island of Lesbos and one woman drowned in a separate incident off the island of Samos on Monday, all while trying to cross the sea from nearby Turkey, the Greek government said. The Greek coastguard rescued 23 people in Turkish waters in the early hours of Monday and four of them later died, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said. They were an 8-year-old boy and three girls aged 14, 8, and 11 months.

Italy struggles with spike in migrant arrivals

Italy was struggling on Monday to accommodate arrivals from North Africa and the Balkans as the country's Red Cross called for more international efforts against migration "chaos".

On Lampedusa island, Italy's southernmost outpost, more than 4,200 people landed over the weekend, local police chief Emanuele Ricifari told Reuters.

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister as row over Israel meeting grows

Libya's prime minister sacked Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush on Monday in an effort to contain a growing furore over Mangoush's meeting with her Israeli counterpart last week, which prompted protests overnight in several Libyan cities. Mangoush had said her meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Rome was unplanned and informal, but an Israeli official told Reuters it had lasted two hours and was approved "at the highest levels in Libya".

Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, announced on Monday a bid to be Taiwan's president in January elections, saying he wanted to unite the opposition and ensure the island did not become "the next Ukraine". Gou is the fourth person to throw his hat in the ring, but his poll numbers before his announcement put him well behind the front-runner, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) William Lai, who is currently vice president.

China bill aims to make preschool more accessible amid flagging birth rate

Chinese lawmakers on Monday submitted a draft law aimed at making preschools more accessible and affordable, state media reported, part of a drive to encourage people to have more children following the first population drop in six decades. The draft Preschool Education Law includes measures to curb excessive profit-seeking by preschool providers, the state-backed China news service reported.

French ban of abaya robes in schools draws applause, criticism

French conservatives on Monday applauded the government's decision to ban children from wearing the abaya, the loose-fitting, full-length robes worn by some Muslim women, in state-run schools, but the move also drew criticism and some mockery. France, which has enforced a strict ban on religious symbols in state schools since 19th century laws removed any traditional Catholic influence from public education, has struggled to update guidelines to deal with a growing Muslim minority.

US judge to set trial date for Trump over efforts to overturn 2020 election

A federal judge on Monday is expected to set a start date for former U.S. President Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in a failed bid to keep himself in power. The criminal case brought in Washington, D.C., by Special Counsel Jack Smith is one of four that Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, currently faces and the one that most broadly addresses his attempt to reverse his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Ukraine says it liberates strategic southeastern settlement

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had liberated the southeastern settlement of Robotyne and were trying to push further south in their counteroffensive against Russian forces. The Ukrainian military said last week that its forces had raised the national flag in the strategic settlement, but were still carrying out mopping-up operations.

